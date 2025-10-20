Iraqi intelligence helps free abductees in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence services played a key role in securing the release of two abducted Iraqi nationals near the Syrian-Lebanese border, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source confirmed that the operation was conducted with the direct involvement and coordination of the Iraqi Intelligence Service without providing further details on the circumstances of the abduction or the identity of the captives.

“Efforts are ongoing to return them to Iraq in coordination with Lebanese intelligence authorities,” the source concluded.

Earlier, the Lebanese Army rescued two Iraqi nationals who had been kidnapped and taken across the border into Syria.