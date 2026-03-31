Iraqi intelligence takes over probe into kidnapping of American journalist in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Babil (Updated at 21:00)

Iraq’s Intelligence Service has taken over the investigation into the kidnapping of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, as new details emerged following the arrest of a suspect in Babil province, security sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The suspect, who was detained within Babil’s administrative boundaries, has been transferred to intelligence custody for further questioning. Preliminary information indicates he may be linked to a security entity and is believed to have been part of the journalist’s protection detail.

According to initial findings, Kittleson sustained bruises, likely caused by a vehicle crash that occurred during the abduction.

Sources said early confessions suggest the car involved in the crash was replaced midway, with the journalist transferred to another vehicle before being moved to areas within Babil province.

Babil police said they handled the arrest due to its location within the province, while the Intelligence Service is now leading efforts to uncover the full circumstances of the case and identify other suspects.

Kittleson has reported from Baghdad for several years, contributing to international outlets including Al-Monitor, The National, and Foreign Policy, with a focus on armed groups, US-Iraq relations, and regional security developments.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said security forces had pursued the kidnappers, leading to the arrest of one suspect after a vehicle used in the operation overturned during an attempted escape.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to locate the journalist and arrest the remaining suspects.

No group claimed responsibility for the incident so far.