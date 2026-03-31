Interior Ministry reports arrest in foreign journalist kidnapping

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that security forces arrested a suspect after pursuing the kidnappers of a foreign journalist in central Baghdad, as security sources identified the victim as American journalist Shelly Kittleson.

The ministry did not disclose the identity or nationality of the abducted journalist, but said specialized units launched an immediate operation based on intelligence tracking and field follow-up.

According to the ministry, the pursuit led forces to surround a vehicle used in the kidnapping, which overturned as the suspects attempted to flee. One suspect was arrested and a vehicle used in the crime was seized.

Security sources told Shafaq News that the journalist, Shelly Kittleson, was abducted near the Palestine Hotel on Al-Saadoun Street in central Baghdad.

Kittleson has reported from Baghdad for several years, contributing to Al-Monitor, The National, and Foreign Policy, with coverage focusing on armed factions, US-Iraq relations, and regional security developments.

The ministry said efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects and secure her release, while legal measures will be taken against all those involved.

No group has claimed responsibility.