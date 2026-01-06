Iraqi man kidnapped in Iran as abductors demand ransom

Shafaq News– Basra

The family of an Iraqi man abducted in Iran appealed on Tuesday for urgent government intervention after kidnappers threatened to kill him if ransom demands are not met.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a relative of the victim identified him as Hassan, saying he was abducted about a week ago while in Iran to recover a personal item left with another person. Captors, he added, are demanding $40,000 and are threatening to kill or mutilate him before moving him to a mountainous area.

Shafaq News reviewed video and audio materials indicating that Hassan entered Iran as a tourist with a relative before being separated and taken hostage under circumstances allegedly linked to that companion. Our agency also obtained audio recordings containing ransom demands and threats against the victim but declined to publish them for security reasons.

The family urged Iraqi authorities to engage Iranian officials immediately to locate Hassan and secure his release.