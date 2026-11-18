Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck a vehicle carrying three suspected militants in Al-Jazira desert of Al-Anbar province on Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike followed intelligence gathering and surveillance by the Military Intelligence Directorate, the source added.

Earlier this week, Iraqi military intelligence forces uncovered an ISIS cache containing logistical supplies and equipment in Saladin province and seized 185 containers of 14.5 mm ammunition in Nineveh during separate operations.