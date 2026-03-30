Iraqi Air Force aircraft put out of service after Baghdad Airport attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi Air Force aircraft sustained heavy damage after rocket fire struck the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport early Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The aircraft, an Antonov operated by the 23rd Squadron at Mohammed Alaa Air Base, was subsequently put out of service.

Earlier today, a source revealed to our agency that security forces seized three launch platforms used in the attack in the Jisr Diyala area on the al-Rusafa side of the capital.