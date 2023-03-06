Twitter fixes links outage that hit thousands of users

Shafaq News / Thousands of Twitter users reported problems accessing links from the social media platform and other websites on Monday, before the Elon Musk-owned company said it had fixed the latest in a series of outages.

Musk tweeted that a small change with Twitter's data-access tool had caused the problem. "The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite," he said.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, reported more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues. The website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter's support account tweeted later on Monday that the issue was resolved and "things should be working as normal."

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue had affected image and video content too, in Twitter's sixth major outage in 2023, compared with three in the same period last year.

(Reuters)