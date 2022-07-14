Twitter experiences longest global outage in years

Shafaq News/ Twitter experienced one of the site’s longest outages for years, with the social network completely unavailable to users around the globe on web and mobile for almost an hour.

According to Downdetector.co.uk, which tracks site outages, the service became unavailable at 12:55pm UK time, and stayed off for 45 minutes.

The site appears to have failed globally, with outages reported in the UK, US, and Europe.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents and editors reported failing to log in into their accounts.

The outage was the longest and most severe in years. Although Twitter was notorious for collapsing under heavy load in its early days, with older users fondly recalling the “fail whale” error message that appeared when the service was over capacity, it has not had a multi-hour outage since 2016, when it was unaccessible for two and a half hours.