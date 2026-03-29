Iraq's CF flags worrying indicators after Barzani residence attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF)described the targeting of the Kurdistan Region president’s house and other sites as troubling indicators of attempts by external actors to destabilize the country and disrupt stability, according to a statement on Sunday.

The CF also rejected “violations of Iraqi sovereignty, particularly the use of Iraqi airspace to carry out hostile acts against neighboring countries.” It also condemned attacks against security and military forces “that resulted in more than 100 deaths.”

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