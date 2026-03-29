Drone strike near Qasrak base in Syria damages grain facility

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Multiple drones struck near the Qasrak base north of Hasakah in northeastern Syria on Sunday, causing material damage without casualties.

Shafaq News correspondent indicated that the attack damaged a nearby grain storage facility close to the base, described as the only remaining US military site in the area.

The Syrian army had reported that the strike occurred at dawn and originated from Iraqi territory, while Shafaq News security sources pointed to the involvement of more than six drones, with several intercepted and others falling near the base, including close to a military airstrip, triggering fires that were later contained.

The incident follows a recent rocket attack launched from the Rabia area inside Iraq that struck the Kharab al-Jir base in the countryside of Rmelan near the Iraqi border, injuring several Syrian army personnel.