Iraqi drones target Qasrak base in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

A drone attack launched from Iraq struck the Qasrak base in northeastern Syria, the Syrian army said on Sunday.

In a statement, the army indicated that four drones hit the base, attributing responsibility for the attack to the Iraqi government. No material damage or human casualties were reported.

The Qasrak base, one of the largest US installations in northeastern Syria, lies within territory controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The attack came hours after a rocket fired from the Rabia area inside Iraq struck the Syrian Kharab Al-Jir base in the countryside of Rmelan, near the Iraqi border, injuring several Syrian army personnel stationed at the base.