Iraq closes Green Zone ahead of cabinet confidence vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have ordered the closure of the Green Zone —the fortified central Baghdad district housing parliament and key government offices— ahead of Thursday's confidence vote on the cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi.

A security source told Shafaq News that the closure covers access from Baghdad Airport Road, with entry restricted to badge holders. It is set to take effect after midday, with the zone remaining open at the time of reporting.

The Council of Representatives is scheduled to convene at 5:00 p.m. (GMT/UTC: 2:00 p.m.) to vote on Al-Zaidi's ministerial cabinet. Al-Zaidi was tasked by the President with forming the government on April 27, 2026, succeeding Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead