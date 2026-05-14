Turkiye resumes Baghdad flights after two-month suspension

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

A Turkish flight landed at Baghdad International Airport on Thursday for the first time in more than two months, after disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran and the subsequent closure of Iraqi airspace.

Iraq’s Transport Ministry said the flight as part of the gradual normalization of regional air traffic.

Earlier, Baghdad International Airport director Harith Al-Obaidi told our agency that Turkish Airlines would resume flights to Baghdad starting May 14 after halting operations following the airspace closure. Baghdad airport had recovered around 90% of its operational capacity, he said, noting that Qatar Airways had also recently resumed flights.

Around 20 to 21 airlines have resumed operations at Baghdad International Airport following the reopening of Iraqi airspace on April 8.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran