Drone strike on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant causes fire

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

A drone strike on Sunday sparked a fire outside the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, adding that there was no impact on radiation safety or the facility’s core operations.

In a statement, the office said the fire broke out in an electrical generator located outside the plant’s inner security perimeter in the Al-Dhafra region after it was targeted by a drone. No injuries were reported.

The Barakah plant, the Arab world’s first –and the country's only– nuclear power station, supplies around 25% of the UAE’s electricity through four APR1400 reactors and is considered one of the Gulf’s most strategically sensitive energy facilities.

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions following the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf states, shipping routes, and energy infrastructure. Since the conflict erupted on February 28, the UAE claims it has intercepted hundreds of missiles and more than 2,000 drones targeting the country, including near Al-Fujairah, Abu Dhabi, and strategic maritime routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz.