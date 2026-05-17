US sets five terms for Iran deal: uranium handover, asset freeze, ceasefire conditions

Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States has presented Iran with five core demands as part of ongoing negotiations to end the war, including the transfer of 400 kilograms of Iranian uranium to American custody and the operation of no more than one Iranian nuclear facility, Iran's Fars News Agency reported Sunday.

Washington's terms also include no payment of compensation or assumption of war damages by the United States, the release of no more than 25 percent of Iran's frozen assets, and the linking of any ceasefire across all fronts to progress in negotiations.

Iranian Preconditions

Iran has set five conditions of its own, which it describes as "minimum trust guarantees," telling its Pakistani intermediary it will not enter a second round of negotiations unless they are met in practice. The conditions are: an end to the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon; the lifting of sanctions and the economic blockade on Iran; the full release of Iranian funds frozen abroad; compensation for human and material losses caused by the war; and formal American recognition of Iran's sovereign right to administer the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's mistrust of Washington deepened further, according to Fars, after the United States maintained its naval blockade even following the ceasefire announcement.

The only round of indirect talks between the two sides was held in Islamabad between April 11 and 13, and ended without tangible progress.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame