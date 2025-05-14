Iraq unveils tripartite cooperation to disarm PKK

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein revealed a three-way cooperation framework to disarm the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), two days after the group announced its decision to dissolve.

In a press conference, Hussein welcomed the PKK’s dissolution, noting that extensive discussions had taken place with Turkiye on the disarmament process. “Proposals are being developed for coordination between Baghdad, Ankara, and Erbil,” he added.

The PKK declared its dissolution and the formal end of its armed struggle against Ankara on May 12, following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, who has been held in Turkiye for over 25 years.

Several regional actors, including Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria, supported the announcement, calling it a crucial step toward regional stability.