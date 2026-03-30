Iraq sentences ISIS member to death for killing Capt. Harith Al-Sudani

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court has handed a death sentence to an ISIS member for the 2017 killing of intelligence officer Capt. Harith al-Sudani, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Monday.

The al-Karkh Criminal Court convicted Ahmad Sabri Rashid of kidnapping and killing al-Sudani and Hamza Abdul Mohsen in al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, describing the crime as an attempt “to destabilize security, spread fear among citizens, and achieve terrorist objectives.” The ruling was issued under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

Last week, Iraq’s National Security Service confirmed Rashid’s arrest after years of tracking and surveillance. Al-Sudani, widely known as the “ISIS hunter,” infiltrated the group for 16 months, helping foil dozens of suicide attacks before contact was lost in January 2017, with ISIS later releasing footage of his execution.

Read more: The Iraqi Spy Who Infiltrated ISIS