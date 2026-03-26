Iraq sentences ISIS member to death for killing officer Harith Al-Sudani

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court has sentenced an ISIS member to death for his role in the killing of intelligence officer Capt. Harith Al-Sudani, Iraq’s National Security Service announced on Thursday.

Al-Sudani, widely known as the “ISIS hunter,” infiltrated the group for 16 months, helping foil dozens of suicide attacks before contact was lost in January 2017, with ISIS later releasing footage of his execution in August that year.

In a statement, the agency confirmed the arrest of Ahmad Sabri Rashid following years of tracking and surveillance, during which authorities recovered forged documents and identification papers used to evade capture. Authorities said Rashid had been linked to ISIS since 2008, initially facilitating the movement of fighters and explosives before taking on a coordination role between leadership and operational cells in Baghdad and southern Iraq, and contributing to the planning of suicide car bomb attacks.

The statement added that Rashid lured Al-Sudani to the Tarmiya area north of Baghdad under the pretext of receiving explosives, where he was abducted and later killed.