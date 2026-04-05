Iraq hands death sentence to ISIS militant over Yazidi crimes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced an ISIS member to death for involvement in “terrorist operations,” including crimes committed during the group’s assault on Sinjar district, the Supreme Judicial Council announced.

The Al-Karkh Criminal Court found the defendant guilty of participating with his group in attacks targeting security forces and civilians, aimed at undermining stability and spreading fear. His role included involvement in the abduction of Yazidi women and the killing of men in Sinjar.

The ruling was issued under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, as well as the Yazidi Female Survivors Law No. 8 of 2021.

ISIS attacked Sinjar in August 2014, targeting the Yazidi community, a religious minority in northern Iraq, in an assault later classified as genocide by the United Nations and its investigative body, UNITAD. Thousands of Yazidis were killed or kidnapped, according to UN documentation, while Amnesty International —citing the Office for Kidnapped Yazidis in Duhok— estimates that about 2,600 people remain missing; Save the Children reports that more than 1,300 Yazidi children are still unaccounted for.

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