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Iraq seizes 190K+ Captagon pills smuggled by balloon

Iraq seizes 190K+ Captagon pills smuggled by balloon
2026-06-25T10:47:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi border forces seized 197,000 Captagon pills weighing 34 kilograms after intercepting a smuggling balloon near the Trebil border crossing in western Al-Anbar province on the border with Jordan, the Interior Ministry stated on Thursday.

Last month, the security forces shot down a balloon carrying narcotics near the Kuwaiti border after coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities. They also announced the seizure of another balloon carrying more than 198,000 narcotic pills near Iraq’s western border with Syria before it entered the country.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation

The Interior Ministry reported 1,201 trafficking networks dismantled over three years, 14 tons of narcotics seized, and 23,118 convictions. Captagon accounts 34% of national consumption, with most users between the ages of 15 and 30.

Iraq seizes 190K+ Captagon pills smuggled by balloon
Iraq seizes 190K+ Captagon pills smuggled by balloon
Iraq seizes 190K+ Captagon pills smuggled by balloon

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