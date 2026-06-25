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Blast rocks PMF weapons depot in Diyala

Blast rocks PMF weapons depot in Diyala
2026-06-25T14:19:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Diyala

An explosion hit a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-backed coalition of predominantly Shiite armed factions, in Diyala province, northeastern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The blast occurred inside a storage facility for weapons and rockets on the outskirts of Al-Muqdadiya district.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, and preliminary information indicated that no casualties had been recorded.

On Wednesday, firefighters extinguished a blaze that swept through five caravans at a PMF facility in Baghdad, with preliminary information pointing to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause.

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