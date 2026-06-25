USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday as trading closed for the weekend, hovering around 157,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 156,850 dinars during the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,500 dinars and bought it at 156,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also advanced, with selling prices reaching 156,800 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 156,750 dinars.