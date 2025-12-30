Iraq security update: Homicide, arrests, and armed incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Homicide Investigation (Kirkuk)

Iraqi security forces found the body of a woman inside her apartment in Kirkuk in an apparent homicide and opened an investigation.

Residency Violations (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command affirmed the arrest of 35 foreign nationals for violating residency and nationality regulations in the capital.

Weapons Seizure (Baghdad)

Security forces in Baghdad seized unlicensed weapons and ammunition.

Armed Robbery (Western Baghdad)

Unknown gunmen carried out an armed robbery targeting a vehicle carrying a large sum of money, assaulting the driver and attempting to abduct him before stealing the car. The victim was transferred to the hospital.

Kidnapping Foiled (Baghdad)

A security force raided a residence in Baghdad and freed a kidnapped youth who had been blindfolded and bound. It arrested two suspects and seized a handgun in their possession.

Fatal Family Dispute (Diyala)

A dispute between a young man and his relatives escalated into the use of firearms in Diyala, resulting in the man’s death. Security forces arrested the perpetrator.

School Assault (Najaf)

A fight between two sixth-grade pupils in Najaf escalated when one attacked the other with a sharp object, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

Double Murder Arrest (Erbil)

Erbil security forces arrested a suspect accused of killing two people following prior disputes and initiated legal proceedings.