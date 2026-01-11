Iraq security update: Deaths, arrests, and drug seizures

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 11, 2026.

- Suicide and Counterfeit Dollar Ring Busted (Diyala)

A man died by suicide east of Baqubah, while police arrested four suspects carrying forged US currency and seized their vehicle.

- Man Killed in Armed Dispute (Kirkuk)

A 27-year-old man was shot dead during an armed altercation north of Kirkuk, with suspects arrested within hours.

- Four Dead in Traffic Crash and Dorm Fire Victim Dies (Al-Anbar/ Nineveh)

Three youths died in a motorcycle crash in Al-Anbar, while a university student succumbed to burn injuries from a dormitory fire in Mosul.

- Body Recovered and Killers Arrested (Najaf)

Police recovered the body of a man murdered over a property dispute and arrested three suspects.

- Provincial Council Member Injured in Crash (Nineveh)

Nineveh council member Mohammed Aref Al-Shabaki and four others were injured in a traffic collision near Al-Hamdaniya.

- Seven Border Guards Killed in Traffic Accident (Al-Anbar)

Seven members of the Border Guards died in a traffic accident while heading to resume duty.

- Armed Robbery at Exchange Shop (Baghdad)

Gunmen robbed a currency exchange office in central Baghdad, with one suspect later arrested.

- House Fire Kills One (Baghdad)

A man was killed and five others rescued after a fire engulfed a home in northern Baghdad.

- Large Drug Shipment Seized (Baghdad)

Military intelligence seized more than 140,000 narcotics pills smuggled into the desert using tracking devices.

- Joint Operation Launched against ISIS Cells (Erbil/ Nineveh)

Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces launched a coordinated operation to clear ISIS remnants near Makhmour.

- Family Hit in Road Accident (Diyala)

One person was killed and three relatives injured after their vehicle overturned on the Baghdad Kirkuk highway.

- Teen Killed by Explosive Remnant (Nineveh)

A 16-year-old shepherd was killed when a leftover explosive detonated east of Mosul.

- Gas Leak Kills Two Workers (Diyala)

Two workers died and three were injured after an ammonia gas leak at an asphalt plant near Al-Khalis.