Iraq security briefing: ISIS raids and drug balloon bust

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on May 9, 2026.

Terror Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Police forces arrested several suspects wanted under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law during an operation in Albu Aitha area south of Baghdad. Security sources said the suspects had been hiding inside a farm in the district.

Five Wanted Suspects Detained (Kirkuk)

Police in Kirkuk arrested five wanted individuals while attempting to pass through external security checkpoints after their identities were matched with the national wanted database.

ISIS Hideouts Discovered (Al-Anbar)

Security forces in Al-Anbar uncovered two ISIS hideouts in the Thumeil area containing rocket-propelled grenades, suicide belts, hand grenades, and logistical equipment previously used by the group.

Drug-Filled Balloon Intercepted (Al-Anbar)

Border forces foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 34 kilograms of narcotics into Iraq using a hot-air balloon along the western frontier. Authorities said the shipment contained over 198,000 narcotic pills.

Fuel Smuggling Sites Targeted (Basra)

Energy Police arrested two suspects and seized tanker trucks and modified vehicles allegedly used for fuel smuggling during a raid in Basra following intelligence-led surveillance.

Woman Killed in Gas Cylinder Explosion (Al-Anbar)

A woman died and several relatives suffered severe burns after a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in Karma district east of Ramadi, triggering a large fire.

Young Man Dies by Suicide (Al-Anbar)

A man in his twenties died by suicide in Fallujah, according to a local security source. Authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.