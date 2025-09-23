Iraq security brief: Killing sentence, holding explosive materials, and cyber warnings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security developments across Iraq on September 23, 2025..

- Eight Detained with 2,500 Voter Cards (Mosul)

A security source told Shafaq News that National Security forces arrested eight people for possessing 2,500 voter cards allegedly collected for specific candidates.

- Death Sentence for Terrorist (Kirkuk)

The Kirkuk Criminal Court sentenced a man to death, under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law, for his role in the 2014 assassination of Judge Aidan Hassan Khalaf, deputy head of the Kirkuk Appeals Court, and for participating in killings and kidnappings of security personnel and civilians.

- Operations Net Dozens of Suspects

In Saladin, police arrested 12 people wanted on various criminal charges during raids across the province. Meanwhile, Counter-Terrorism Service units in Nineveh and Kirkuk arrested four ISIS members and destroyed several hideouts and caves. Additional sweeps in Diyala and Salah al-Din uncovered two hideouts, two caves, and a tunnel containing explosive materials.

- Police Arrests Qurban Group Members (Dhi Qar)

National Security forces detained six people linked to the outlawed “Qurban” sect in southern Dhi Qar.

- Soldier Posing as Colonel Arrested (Baghdad)

Security forces detained a fugitive soldier impersonating a colonel while transporting large quantities of smuggled alcohol in a vehicle in al-Shaab, east of the capital.

- National Security Warns of WhatsApp Scams (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Service warned of WhatsApp scams after detecting attempts to hijack accounts through stolen verification codes.