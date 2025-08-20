Iraq security brief: ISIS operatives killed and captured

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 20, 2025.

- Suspect Arrested After Shooting Police (Dhi Qar)

Security forces in al-Nasiriyah detained a fugitive who opened fire on a police officer and three personnel during an attempted arrest, along with the individual who harbored him, while also seizing the escape vehicle.

The head of al-Askari police station and three officers were wounded during a raid targeting a drug trafficker’s home in Suq al-Shuyukh district.

- ISIS Finance Official Captured (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested the official responsible for disbursing stipends to ISIS’s Diyala “province” in southern Baghdad, placing him under judicial custody.

- Fatal Brawl Leaves Two Dead (Karbala)

Two people were killed in a late-night fight in Ain al-Tamr district. Security forces cordoned off the area, detaining five suspects for questioning.

- Iraq Assists in Killing ISIS Leader (Baghdad / Idlib)

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service provided intelligence that enabled the US-led Global Coalition to kill ISIS’s fifth self-proclaimed “caliph,” Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurashi, during an airdrop operation in Syria.

An Iraqi security source confirmed the commander was Salah Nouman Abdul-Naif al-Jubouri, also known as “Muhannad,” “Abu Walid,” and “Abu Saleh,” who had served as ISIS’s chief treasurer in “Wilayat al-Rafidain” and coordinated recruitment across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkiye.