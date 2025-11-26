Iraq security brief: Counterterror operations, kidnapping rescue, death sentence

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 26, 2025.

- Operation Launched after ISIS Movements Detected (Tarmiyah)

Security forces began a dawn sweep in Tarmiyah after surveillance drones and thermal cameras spotted five suspected militants in the Azari orchards.

- Armed Group Leader Arrested on Murder Charges (Diyala)

Police in Diyala detained the commander of an armed group wanted for intentional killing following an overnight attack.

- Domestic Worker and Accomplices Arrested for Theft (Baghdad)

A domestic worker confessed to helping her brother and another suspect steal gold and cash from a home on Palestine Street in Baghdad.

- Drug Control Officer Wounded while on Duty (Maysan)

The Interior Ministry reported that a Maysan drug control officer was shot while heading to his assignment in Al-Majar.

- Two Suspects Caught with Large Tramadol Shipment (Basra)

Security forces in Basra seized about thirteen thousand Tramadol pills and arrested two suspects after obtaining judicial warrants.

- Forgery and Fraud Networks Dismantled (Baghdad / Basra / Al-Diwaniyah)

The National Security Service arrested members of several forgery and financial fraud networks in Baghdad, Basra, and Al-Diwaniyah, seizing fake documents, stamps, and fraudulent applications.

- Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting Minors (Baghdad)

Crime Prevention units in Al-Hussainiyah arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping two minors and sexually assaulting another.

- Three Injured in Separate Incidents (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk recorded two injuries in a fire fight, and one in a stabbing.

- Kidnapped Man Rescued (Saladin)

Saladin police freed a kidnapped man and arrested the perpetrators.

- PMF Member Killed in Bomb Blast (Al-Anbar)

A Popular Mobilization Forces fighter was killed by an explosive device in Al-Anbar’s Jazeera desert.

- Triple Death Sentence for Killer of Ex Wife and Her Children (Baghdad)

The Al-Karkh Criminal Court issued three death sentences against a man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her two children and kidnapping his daughter.