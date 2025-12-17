Iraq security brief: Border security reaches peak levels, ISIS members arrested

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety developments reported across Iraq on December 17.

- Interior Ministry Tightens Iraq–Syria Border Security (Baghdad)

The ministry announced that security measures have reached their strongest level yet, citing a 14% drop in major crimes, an 88% decline in terrorist activity over three years, and the arrest of 222 ISIS members.

- Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Forces Detain Six ISIS Members (Baghdad / Kirkuk / Nineveh)

In coordination with Kurdistan Region security forces, the Counter-Terrorism detained six ISIS members in Kirkuk, Mosul, and Baghdad.

- Truck Driver Arrested for Smuggling Foreign Nationals (Saladin)

Security forces arrested a truck driver at the Shaheed Abdullah Jabara checkpoint on the Kirkuk–Saladin road for illegally transporting six Pakistani nationals toward Baghdad and transferred all suspects to police custody for investigation.

- Prisoner Escape Attempt Thwarted in Central Baghdad (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that a detainee tried to flee during a transfer aboard a Justice Ministry transport vehicle near Tahrir Square, prompting the escorting force to fire warning shots and recapture him without injuries.

- Two Suicide Cases Reported in Baghdad (Baghdad)

Security sources reported two separate suicide cases in Baghdad involving a young woman who took her own life at her home in Abu Ghraib and a man found dead inside his shop in the New Baghdad area, with forensic teams opening investigations into both incidents.

- Electrocution Kills Young Man in Central Kirkuk (Kirkuk)

A 20-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock in the Baroudkhana area near the Fine Arts Institute in central Kirkuk, where authorities confirmed his death at the hospital and completed legal procedures.