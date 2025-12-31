Iraq kills 90+ ISIS militants in 2025 operations

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraqi security forces carried out 37 operations and 93 air strikes this year, killing more than 90 ISIS militants, a senior security official announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Muhammadawi said the campaign targeted senior leadership figures, including Abu Khadija, described as ISIS’ governor, along with several first- and second-tier commanders, dealing a blow to the “group’s ability to reorganize.”

Al-Muhammadawi also confirmed that an agreement to end the mission of the US-led Coalition against ISIS had been finalized three months ago, noting that the Ain Al-Asad air base was in the final stages of being handed over to Iraqi forces, with the transfer expected to conclude within a week.

Iraq, he noted, has shifted toward security cooperation through memoranda of understanding and agreements with the United States, the United Kingdom and France, rather than a direct foreign military presence, adding that security across Iraq’s desert regions had reached an “advanced level.”

On the Al-Hol camp, which holds tens of thousands of people linked to ISIS families and displaced Iraqis, Al-Muhammadawi said the repatriation process was nearing completion. Iraqi authorities received 15 batches of families from the camp this year, bringing the total to about 2,954 families across 32 batches.

