Baghdad calls for global action after Palmyra “terrorist” attack

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday condemned the recent attack near the Syrian city of Palmyra that targeted a joint Syrian-US patrol, underscoring ongoing security threats in the region.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as evidence that “terrorism” continues to threaten stability, calling for stronger regional and international coordination to confront extremist groups, dismantle their networks, and cut off their sources of support.

On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said an ISIS gunman ambushed US personnel in central Syria, killing two US service members and a civilian and wounding three other troops. US President Donald Trump warned of “very serious retaliation,” adding that the wounded service members were in stable condition.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?