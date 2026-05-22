Iraq foils “one of most dangerous” smuggling attempts at Umm Qasr

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Border Ports Commission on Friday seized large quantities of medicines, electronic devices, and other prohibited goods hidden inside shipping containers during an anti-smuggling operation at Umm Qasr Port in Basra province.

The commission described the operation as “one of the most dangerous and largest smuggling attempts” uncovered in recent months. Inspectors discovered human medicines, including paracetamol tablets and injections, vitamins, oxygen inhalation supplies, and medical equipment that violated import regulations and had allegedly been concealed beneath low-value goods to evade customs duties and mandatory approvals from the Health Ministry.

Inspectors also seized more than 15,000 mobile phones and iPads, alongside over 2,000 Apple-brand headphones, which were camouflaged among inexpensive materials. The operation further uncovered a training aircraft that had remained inside the port for more than five months without being claimed, exceeding the legal clearance period, alongside vehicles below the permitted model year, spare parts, dismantled vehicles, and motorcycles.

Legal measures would be taken against the confiscated goods and the parties involved, in coordination with relevant authorities and security agencies.



