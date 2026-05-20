Pakistani worker killed in accident at Iraq’s submerged tunnel project

Pakistani worker killed in accident at Iraq’s submerged tunnel project
2026-05-20T12:30:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Basra

A Pakistani worker died after a marine excavator overturned during excavation work at Iraq’s submerged tunnel project in Umm Qasr, south of Basra, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The Umm Qasr Police Station received a report shortly after midnight from Umm Qasr Hospital confirming the death of Amjad Mahmoud Bashir, born in 1968, who worked for South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction, the company implementing the project.

According to preliminary findings, the accident occurred during offshore excavation operations when the excavator overturned, trapping the worker inside the machine, according to the source.

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