Cancer survivors on world tour make stop in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A Chinese-Malaysian couple cycling the world as cancer survivors made an unplanned stop in al-Anbar province on Wednesday, hosted by the al-Anbar Bikers after crossing into Iraq through the Trebil border post from Jordan.

The pair, a Chinese national and his Malaysian wife, set off from Malaysia in 2023 and have since passed through 104 countries, Omar Salah Naji al-Ameri, assistant commander of the al-Anbar Bikers, told Shafaq News.

The couple has logged reviews of roughly 700 restaurants and hotels across their route, accumulating more than 30 million views on Google Maps in under three years, al-Ameri said.

Baghdad had been their intended destination, but fatigue from the road prompted a one-day rest in al-Anbar. Iraqi security forces coordinated the couple's escort from the border crossing to the capital.

Before continuing east, the visitors were introduced to Anbari food and culture, sampling local dishes including al-Dulaimiya, al-Khme'a, and dolma during a short tour arranged by the bikers' team.

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