Iraq's oil exports to Jordan halted for 4th consecutive month

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has not exported any crude oil to Jordan during the first four months of 2026, with shipments suspended due to the expiration of a bilateral memorandum of understanding, according to a source within the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The source, speaking to Shafaq News on Wednesday, said the suspension is procedural in nature and does not constitute a cancellation of the agreement or a termination of energy cooperation between Baghdad and Amman.

Resumption of exports is contingent on the renewal of a formal agreement governing export mechanisms and the preferential pricing arrangements currently in place.

Under the existing framework, Jordan imports between 10,000 and 15,000 barrels per day of Iraqi crude at preferential rates below international market prices.