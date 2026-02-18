Iraq reopens Umm Qasr grain dock to boost wheat imports

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq has reopened Berth No. 10 at the Umm Qasr grain silo in Basra, restoring a key maritime entry point for wheat imports and storage, the state-run General Company for Grain Trade said Wednesday.

Director General Haider Al-Karawi told Shafaq News that the dock resumed operations after comprehensive maintenance and rehabilitation, allowing it to function at full capacity. The move is expected to speed up vessel unloading, cut operational costs and increase company revenues.

Al-Karawi said reactivating the berth builds on infrastructure upgrades across Iraq’s grain storage and transport network. The Umm Qasr silo returned to full operational capacity in 2023 after years of suspension, strengthening the country’s strategic storage capacity and accelerating the handling of imported grain. The maintenance work was carried out by local engineering and technical teams without relying on foreign contractors, according to the company.