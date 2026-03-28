Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday extended the closure of the country’s airspace for all arriving, departing, and overflying aircraft for 72 hours, as a precautionary measure amid ongoing regional developments.

The authority said the closure will take effect from 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026 (09:00 UTC) until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, covering all civilian air traffic.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran