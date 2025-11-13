Iraq destroys about 104 Kg of drugs

Shafaq News – Basra

The Basra Health Directorate destroyed nearly 104 kilograms of drugs, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the council, Osama Dakhil, head of the Destruction of Narcotics and Psychoactive Substances Committee, confirmed that 103 kilograms, 936 grams, and 676 milligrams of narcotics were eliminated after a six-day process of testing and verification.

The operation also included the destruction of 190,520 pills, 2,045 liquid drops, and 2,141 milliliters of narcotic substances.

Authorities have warned that Iraq is increasingly becoming both a consumer market and a transit route for regional drug smuggling. By the end of 2024, the Interior Ministry had dismantled 600 domestic and international trafficking networks, referring members to the judiciary for prosecution. In 2023, more than 7,000 people were convicted of drug-related offenses, receiving sentences ranging from imprisonment to the death penalty.

