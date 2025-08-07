Awareness among youth: Babil launches open-air anti-drug exhibit

Shafaq News – Babil

Iraq’s Directorate for Drug and Psychotropic Substance Affairs in Babil launched on Thursday an open-air educational exhibit to raise public awareness about drug abuse, with a particular focus on protecting youth.

The mobile exhibit, structured as a visual awareness convoy, features life-sized models of commonly abused substances—including crystal meth, Captagon, hashish, and heroin—as well as dramatized depictions of the stages of addiction, from initial use to full loss of control.

“This year, we wanted the display to be different—something that engages people directly and instills real awareness,” one officer involved in the initiative told Shafaq News. “The goal isn’t just arresting people. It’s treatment, rehabilitation, and safe reintegration into society.”

The exhibit also highlights Iraq’s legal framework for drug rehabilitation, particularly Articles 39 and 40 of the Anti-Drug Law No. 50 of 2017. Article 40 allows users to voluntarily seek treatment without facing legal penalties—an important distinction officials say must be emphasized in public discourse.

Information was also shared about free treatment centers available in the province.