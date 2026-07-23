Iraq arrests two traffic police colonels over $1.5M embezzlement

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s General Traffic Directorate detained two colonels in Saladin province on Thursday over allegations that they embezzled more than two billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.52 million) by manipulating traffic fines and forging records, a source told Shafaq News.

The source said investigators initially uncovered the suspected theft of IQD 1.8 billion, about $1.37 million, followed by another sum exceeding IQD 350 million, or more than $266,000.

Iraq has intensified its anti-corruption campaign under the recently launched Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), targeting officials accused of misusing public funds. Authorities have described recovering stolen state assets and holding those responsible accountable as national priorities.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained