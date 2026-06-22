Iraqi Airways chief detained for $85M+ fraud

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Authorities arrested the Director General of state-owned Iraqi Airways, Manaf Abdul Munim, over allegations of embezzling more than 115 billion Iraqi dinars ($87.5 million), lawmaker Alaa Al-Haidari of Al-Asas Alliance revealed on Monday.

No further details were provided on the investigation.

Iraq recently opened a series of corruption and embezzlement cases involving public funds. Earlier today, the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption reported that cash, properties, vehicles, and gold linked to a corruption case involving detained Oil Ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili were seized.