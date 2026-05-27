Iraq, Russia negotiate fate of 140+ Russian ISIS fighters

Shafaq News- Moscow

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu discussed on Wednesday the fate of 147 ISIS militants holding Russian nationality, recently transferred from Syria to Iraq.

During a meeting in Moscow, talks focused on expanding coordination between Iraq and Russia in intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts.

Al-Araji referred to Iraq’s efforts to ease tensions across the Middle East, praising Russia for supporting initiatives aimed at ending regional wars and conflicts. Shoigu, in turn, reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Baghdad in ways that serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

Earlier this year, US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the transfer of more than 5,700 ISIS prisoners following security tensions in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus, which threatened the security of detention facilities holding ISIS suspects.

Read more: ISIS detainee transfers test Iraq’s post-Coalition security