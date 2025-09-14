Moscow court jails student 8 years for financing ISIS

Shafaq News – Moscow

A Russian military court in Moscow on Sunday sentenced a university student to eight years in prison for financing the Islamic State (ISIS), state news agency TASS reported.

The court found Arbi Amrovich Dukaev, a Russian national and second-year student at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), guilty of transferring about 12,000 rubles ($130) to an account linked to another suspect accused of dealings with the group.

Суд приговорил к 8 годам лишения свободы студента РУДН за финансирование запрещенной в РФ террористической организации "Исламское государство".Как уточнил ТАСС один из участников судебного процесса, он полностью признал вину и раскаялся в содеянном:https://t.co/iMXSLM85Ux pic.twitter.com/uGFBTrE7VU — ТАСС (@tass_agency) September 14, 2025

Prosecutor Svetlana Tarasova had called for an additional year in prison, arguing that Dukaev supported extremist Islamist ideology. The defendant admitted guilt during the proceedings, according to court records.