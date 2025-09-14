Moscow court jails student 8 years for financing ISIS

Moscow court jails student 8 years for financing ISIS
2025-09-14T23:03:01+00:00

Shafaq News – Moscow

A Russian military court in Moscow on Sunday sentenced a university student to eight years in prison for financing the Islamic State (ISIS), state news agency TASS reported.

The court found Arbi Amrovich Dukaev, a Russian national and second-year student at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), guilty of transferring about 12,000 rubles ($130) to an account linked to another suspect accused of dealings with the group.

Prosecutor Svetlana Tarasova had called for an additional year in prison, arguing that Dukaev supported extremist Islamist ideology. The defendant admitted guilt during the proceedings, according to court records.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon