Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia arrests the founder of the largest Islamic publishing house in Russia for financing ISIS

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-30T09:49:52+0000
Russia arrests the founder of the largest Islamic publishing house in Russia for financing ISIS

Shafaq News/ Russia has arrested on Thursday Aslambek Ezhayev, the director of the largest Islamic publishing house in Russia, "Ummah", on suspicion of financing ISIS, according to the Federal Security Service.

The official representative of the Russian Investigation Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said today, Friday investigators, in cooperation with the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Interior, found that Ezhayev is involved in financing ISIS terrorist group.

Investigations revealed that since 2012, Ezhayev had held "multiple secret meetings with his counterparts and received funds to finance ISIS"

“Later, He transferred more than 34 million rubles (more than 455 thousand dollars) to people who are wanted in Russia for committing terrorist crimes.”

In May 2008 a criminal case was opened against Ezhayev for incitement to religious hatred.

His publishing house, Ummah, published an edition of "The Personality of a Muslim" by Arab theologian Muhammad ali Al-Hashimi, added to Russia's Federal List of Extremist Materials on 29 December 2007.

related

Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Date: 2020-11-25 07:42:12
Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 18:54:03
Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Turkey deports dozens of foreigners: We are not a hotel for ISIS

Date: 2019-12-03 10:21:03
Turkey deports dozens of foreigners: We are not a hotel for ISIS

Russia threatens to block Twitter

Date: 2021-03-10 10:55:39
Russia threatens to block Twitter

SDF arrests ISIS terrorist in Deir Ez-Zor countryside

Date: 2021-02-02 18:21:50
SDF arrests ISIS terrorist in Deir Ez-Zor countryside

Man and Woman Charged with attempting to join and fight for ISIS

Date: 2021-04-02 06:16:47
Man and Woman Charged with attempting to join and fight for ISIS

Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Date: 2020-10-22 06:10:11
Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Russia plans its own space station in 2025

Date: 2021-04-20 16:22:59
Russia plans its own space station in 2025