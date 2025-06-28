Iraq: Air defense deals imminent with US, France, South Korea

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is in negotiations with five countries, including the United States, France, and South Korea, to acquire advanced air defense and radar systems, a parliamentary official said on Saturday.

Ali al-Bandawi, a member of Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, confirmed to Shafaq News that Baghdad has launched formal talks aimed at strengthening the country’s airspace protection with the three named countries, in addition to two others not yet publicly identified.

Iraq currently lacks an integrated national air defense network and relies on limited systems that do not cover its full territory, leaving its airspace vulnerable to unauthorized incursions.

“Our country needs a modern air defense system to prevent external violations and preserve national sovereignty,” al-Bandawi noted, adding that discussions cover high-precision radar and other strategic technologies.

Iraq’s armed forces have relied on foreign defense procurement since the early 2000s, with recent efforts focused on rebuilding deterrence amid regional instability and increasing pressure to assert airspace sovereignty—particularly following repeated breaches during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. Fighter jets, drones, and missiles crossed Iraqi skies during the clashes, drawing domestic criticism over Baghdad’s inability to intercept threats.

In response, Iraqi forces positioned short-range air defense units near a southern oil facility to shield critical infrastructure. Additionally, the country signed a $118M defense contract with US-based defense contractor Vectrus Systems to support its fleet of F-16 fighter jets.