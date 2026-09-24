Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces clashed with ISIS militants near the Hamrin Mountains in Saladin province on Thursday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Troops confronted a group of militants after detecting suspicious movements near the mountain range, pursued them through rugged terrain and launched search operations for other militants believed to be hiding in the area, the source said.

No casualty or damage figures were immediately available. The source said further details would emerge after the security operation ends.

On September 12, an airstrike targeted three ISIS positions in the Hamrin Mountains in Diyala province, a security source told Shafaq News. Authorities also closed Lake Hamrin to fishing after militants were spotted using boats in the area and allegedly attempted to abduct three fishermen, who escaped.

Read more: Iraq’s western desert from ISIS hideouts to new security challenges

* The Hamrin Mountains are a rugged range extending across Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk provinces in northeastern Iraq.