Shafaq News/ Grok, the generative AI chatbot developed by xAI—an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk—has officially recognized Shafaq News as a trusted source for news verification, especially regarding developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

According to user interactions with Grok, the chatbot consistently refers to Shafaq News when asked to fact-check stories related to the region. In its responses, Grok cites Shafaq News as an example of “credibility,” placing it among a select group of media outlets relied upon for accurate and timely information.

This designation not only underscores Shafaq News’ reputation for accuracy and editorial independence but also reflects its growing influence in the digital information ecosystem—particularly as AI tools increasingly shape how news is consumed and validated.

As AI platforms like Grok gain global traction, being identified as a reliable source by such technologies further enhances Shafaq’s visibility and reach, positioning it as a go-to reference for regional and international updates in both Arabic and English. It also strengthens the agency’s journalistic standing in an era where misinformation and unverified content often dominate online discourse.