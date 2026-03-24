Four Iraqis arrested over rocket attack on Syria

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Security forces in Nineveh arrested four suspects on Tuesday over a rocket attack launched toward Kharab al-Jir base, a former Global Coalition site inside Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News that a joint force detained the suspects at the Awinat checkpoint in Rabia district, west of Nineveh, hours after Monday night’s attack, following tightened security and the closure of crossings to track those involved.

The suspects were traveling in a pickup truck and were found carrying pistols and IDs indicating affiliation with one of the armed factions, though the specific group was not confirmed.

Two of the detainees are from Baghdad, one from Karbala, and the fourth from Tal Afar in Nineveh, the source added, noting they were transferred to the counterterrorism intelligence directorate in Nineveh for further investigation.

On Monday, a security source in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor said authorities had dismantled a six-member group suspected of links to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). All members of that group are Syrian nationals and were accused of gathering intelligence and smuggling weapons in the area, with investigations ongoing to determine their roles and connections. The PMF did not comment on the incident.