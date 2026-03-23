Syria on full alert after PMF cross-border strike

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Syrian Army declared full alert Monday after rockets launched from Iraq struck the Kharab al-Jir base in northeastern Syria, as authorities separately dismantled a suspected armed network in the east.

The military said a base near Al-Yarubiyah in Hasakah was hit by five rockets fired from near Tal al-Hawa inside Iraqi territory. Iraqi forces have begun search operations to identify those responsible, according to Syrian officials.

Deputy Defense Minister Samir Oso blamed Iraq for the incident, saying gaps in border control allowed attacks that threaten regional security. He said the strike caused material damage only, with no casualties reported.

Earlier reports said up to seven rockets were launched toward the base, which previously served United States Army forces before a recent withdrawal as part of a redeployment.

In a separate development, security forces in Deir ez-Zor arrested six Syrian nationals suspected of links to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), accusing them of gathering intelligence and smuggling weapons.