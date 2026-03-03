Fire breaks out at PMF site in southern Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A fire erupted late Tuesday at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site in southern Nineveh province, with initial indications suggesting it may have resulted from an airstrike, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the blaze broke out at a headquarters belonging to the Imam Ali Brigades in the Qayyarah subdistrict, south of Mosul. Civil defense teams rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations.

Forensic units and explosives experts also arrived at the site to examine the circumstances of the incident, the source added, noting that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

No information has yet been released regarding material damage or possible casualties.

The source said authorities will issue a detailed statement once the investigation is completed.